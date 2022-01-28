UPDATE: 7 displaced after electrical fire in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 7 people were evacuated safely after a fire at home Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Western Avenue.

Fire investigators determined the origin of the fire was in the attic and the cause was an overloaded electrical conductor on an over-fused circuit.

Most of the damage was contained to the attic, according to Marshfield Fire Department. A preliminary estimate of the damage are $60,000 to the home and $2,000 to contents.

Though the fire was small, numerous agencies responded in part because of cold conditions. Assisting departments included Hewitt Fire Department, Central RIT and Rehab, Marshfield Utilities, and WE Energies.

“It’s always a challenge in cold weather because we need to keep lines open to flow water so things don’t freeze up,” said Deputy Chief Troy Weiland.

The family was not able to return to their home Friday evening. The Red Cross is aiding the family.

It’s at least the second fire in Marshfield since Monday when a man was killed when his mobile home caught fire.

