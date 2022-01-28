Western WI law enforcement officers discuss the fentanyl crisis

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Drug overdose-related deaths have been on an upward trend, especially where fentanyl is concerned.

Here in Western Wisconsin, sheriffs from various counties are talking about what they’re seeing.

Sheriffs from Eau Claire County, Dunn County, and St. Croix county, along with State Representative Jesse James and Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden met Tuesday to talk about the drug problem in the state.

“Our fentanyl deaths are climbing over the last four years significantly,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. “Eau Claire County, Dunn County numbers are continuing to climb to the point that we’re going to be doubled the in fentanyl and meth overdoses in five years.”

Bygd says a decent chunk of the drugs he’s seeing seems to be coming from Minnesota.

“Meth is coming out of the twin cities in pounds delivered to Hudson, Menomonie, Eau Claire right down I-94,” Bygd said.

To help crackdown on the transportation of drugs, several law enforcement agencies formed the High-Intensity Drug Area group about a year ago.

“With the HIDA group, we’re going to work with Minneapolis and St. Paul so if we arrest someone here in Wisconsin we’re giving them the information,” Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said.

Sheriffs say more federal agents are also needed.

“We have one DEA officer here that represents about 26 counties in Western Wisconsin,” Cramer said. “One person can’t but a couple of DEA agents working with our drug task forces can make a difference,” Cramer said.

State Rep. Jesse James says two bills were recently passed in an attempt to curb drug use and overdoses.

“We passed the decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips and we passed a bill that would enhance the penalties of those who choose to manufacture and distribute and sell fentanyl,” James said.

If someone decided to take drugs, the testing strips can be used to see if fentanyl is present in hopes of preventing an overdose.

“If they have that knowledge ahead of time what they’re taking is a potential killer for them,” St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. “We surely hope they utilize those strips and when it comes back when there is something in there, they’ll deter away from that.”

Knudson says it will take local, state, and federal agencies to make strides against drugs.

Right now, fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Wisconsin as drug paraphernalia. The bipartisan bill to make them legal heads to the governor’s desk next month. The bipartisan bill to increase penalties against those producing, distributing, and selling fentanyl will also go to the Governor for approval.

