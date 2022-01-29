Advertisement

6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores

Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail outlets in the Twin Cities on Black Friday over the Thanksgiving weekend.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail outlets in the Twin Cities on Black Friday over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Best Buy stores in Burnsville, Blaine and Maplewood were targeted, as well as a Dick’s Sporting Goods outlet in Richfield.

Televisions, computer tablets, a hoverboard and other electronics totaling more than $26,000 were taken by the armloads from the Best Buy stores.

Mob thefts also occurred elsewhere in major cities around the country in November.

