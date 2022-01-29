Advertisement

Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the on-duty deputy, was driving a squad car near the around 2 a.m. and was not responding to an emergency at the time.

The 52-year-old woman is thought to have been in the roadway.

Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts, and local fire and rescue responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol is handling the investigation. No further information has been made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from Wheelers GMC says the new vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time for...
Owen man wins 2021 Chevy Silverado
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
They ask in the social post for people to remember that auto thefts from running vehicles...
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office warns of auto thefts
Gov. Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers wants to send Wisconsinites $150
On Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West...
New Richmond man found guilty in 2020 homicide case

Latest News

Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores
Officials warn puffy coats and car seats can pose a safety hazard
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed absentee ballot boxes to remain in place for the...
Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps ballot boxes in place for now
McAuliffe Elementary School students listen to astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International...
Green Bay students talk with astronaut aboard the International Space Station