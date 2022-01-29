Advertisement

Milwaukee school board OKs spending $63m in COVID dollars

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee school board has approved spending $63 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars on dozens of renovation projects.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the board signed off on the spending Thursday.

The board also approved allowing each school to spend $100,000 out of a separate $13.6 million pot of federal COVID-19 aid to hire staff and upgrade technology.

The money must be spent by October 2024. Milwaukee schools have received a total of $770 million in COVID-19 relief since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from Wheelers GMC says the new vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time for...
Owen man wins 2021 Chevy Silverado
With the unexpected news of her ex-husband Dan Peggs, Ashley faces a new challenge.
Ashley Peggs shares new life challenges
Gov. Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers wants to send Wisconsinites $150
They ask in the social post for people to remember that auto thefts from running vehicles...
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office warns of auto thefts
On Aug. 20, 2020 the New Richmond Police Department was informed of a possible shooting on West...
New Richmond man found guilty in 2020 homicide case

Latest News

SportScene 13
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
Known as “Advanced Care at Home,” it was created to clear up hospital beds during the pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s new program allows some surgery patients to recover at home
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Mayo Clinic Health System Advanced Care at Home Program
Mayo Clinic Health System Advanced Care at Home Program