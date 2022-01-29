Advertisement

Rice Lake Fire Department responds to garage fire

13 firefighters from RLFD responded, along with one engine, one aerial, one command unit, and one utility vehicle.(Rice Lake Fire Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning.

According to a release from the RLFD, on Jan. 29 at 11:40 a.m. the RLFD received a report of a structure fire at 936 Linden Avenue in the City of Rice Lake.

Upon an 11:44 a.m. arrival, the crew found a garage fully engulfed in fire. Firefighters attacked the fire. The fire was contained to the garage, with some radiant heat damage to an exposure.

RLFD says that the fire was under control at 12:01 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated damage for the garage and contents is approximately $100,000.00.

No injuries were reported. RLFD says 13 firefighters from RLFD responded, along with one engine, one aerial, one command unit, and one utility vehicle.

Also assisting at the scene was Marshfield Medical Center, providing a paramedic unit for standby, and the Rice Lake Police Department, assisting with traffic control.

