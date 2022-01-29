A state program is helping homeless vets get back on their feet

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A veteran assistance program wants to make sure vets facing homelessness have a place to go, especially during the current cold months.

The Veteran Housing and Recovery Program is run by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and operated by Luther Social Services.

One of their facilities is located in Chippewa Falls, with two others in Green Bay and Union Grove.

“The focus of the program is to establish services for the veterans so that they can transition into the communities where they come from as quickly as possible,” onsite coordinator, Michael Hanke said.

Hanke says the transitional program is to help homeless vets or vets who will be homeless within 14 days.

“We have onsite case management, we have onsite therapists, identify needs of the veterans, what’s important to them,” Hanke said. “How do we take them from the point when they came here to become successful in the community where they came from, and we’ve had a great number of successes.”

Hanke says a number of community businesses and organizations help the program from food donations to clothing and even job skill training.

“We’re partnered with Garske’s employment service they come here on a monthly basis and help provide training and job skill sets and assistance with resumes for the veterans,” Hanke said.

Hanke says the Chippewa Falls facility is all male and people typically spend anywhere from three months to about a year there.

“I’ve watched veterans come here and their lives totally changed,” Hanke said.

William Williams has about one month left in the program.

“Right when COVID got real active and employment issues happened a lot, I lost my apartment due to loss of income,” Williams said.

Williams says VHRP helped him better sort out and deal with issues in his life. The program also helped him through the death of his mother.

“A grief counseling program that helped a lot, when you’re in that type of group you realize you’re not alone in dealing with it,” Williams said.

Hanke says more than Chippewa Valley vets benefit from the program.

“The location here is very important and strategic not only to just Wisconsin veterans but Minnesota veterans as well,” Hanke said.

Williams says more if you’re a vet in need, to not let pride get in the way.

“You have to know when you need to ask for help and it’s nothing to be afraid of,” Williams said.

If you’re willing to put in the effort, Williams says it will make all the difference.

14 out of the 48 spots are available in the Chippewa Falls VHRP facility for veterans in need and living in Wisconsin is not a requirement.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.