Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps ballot boxes in place for now

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed absentee ballot boxes to remain in place for the...
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed absentee ballot boxes to remain in place for the Feb. 15 statewide spring primary election for local offices, but said it will decide later about their legality going forward.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed absentee ballot boxes to remain in place for the Feb. 15 statewide spring primary election for local offices, but said it will decide later about their legality going forward. The court late Friday agreed to take the case, as requested by a conservative group, but did not lift a stay on a lower court ruling declaring that no ballot boxes could be in place beyond those at municipal clerk’s offices. A state appeals court had put the stay in place. The fight is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin as Republicans there push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020.

