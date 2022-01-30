Bloomer woman celebrates 100th birthday

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Living to be one hundred years old is something that should be celebrated.

The town of Bloomer, along with friends and family, got together to recognize and celebrate Maxine Kawell reaching that milestone of hitting 100 years old.

“Just wonderful and everybody is so thoughtful,” Maxine Kawell said. “So, I’m really living the day.”

Colleen Vinette has been friends with Maxine for a decade after meeting in a water aerobics class.

“She was always so active and we’ve just gotten closer as the years go by,” Colleen said.

Colleen played a role in planning the party, for an extra special gal.

“She has so many friends and I just felt that she needed to celebrate her 100th birthday,” Colleen said.

To spice things up, Maxine decided to wear her prom dress from 1941. She says her prom dress only cost $8 when she brought it all those years ago.

“Well, I thought it might be very unusual for someone at my age that would still have their prom dress and it’s something that I’ve always taken care of,” Maxine said. “I will say this is the only time I’ve displayed it to a wonderful crowd.”

Maxine’s accomplishments in the golf world were displayed throughout the room.

“I’m rather proud of what I’ve done,” Maxine said.

On each of the tables, one of her 12 golfing trophies was displayed.

“She was such a good golfer and had those 3 holes in one,” Colleen said. “She’s pretty proud of that.”

It came as no surprise many people came out to ring in a century with Maxine.

As Colleen puts it, Maxine is everyone’s sweetheart.

“She’s our prize of Bloomer,” Colleen said.

Even though she’s 100, Maxine says she’s still active and walks up and down her stairs 11 times a day.

Maxine also says she has a wonderful crowd around her and they’re always doing something fun.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.