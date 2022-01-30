Crokicurl championships return to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Fourteen teams took to the ice Saturday morning to win the United States Crokicurl championships.

It’s a game created in Canada that combines curling and a board game called Crokinole.

It’s the second year the City of Altoona has held the competition in River Prairie.

Altoona was the first place in the country where you could play the game.

Assistant City Administrator Roy Atkinson said crokicurl is a sport for the whole family.

“That’s the great thing about crokicurl: anyone can participate,” Atkinson said. “It’s just open to everybody. No limitations. Anyone can participate in it. You can just pick it up. You can never have played before. I played my first match last night, and it was

Team Jochimsen and Staack are this year’s crokicurl champions.

In addition to bragging rights, Saturday’s winners got a championship belt and $100.

