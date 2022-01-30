Advertisement

Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins at Cuba City

Petitgoue became the first coach in Wisconsin history to reach 1,000 career wins.
Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69 and Petitgoue became the first Wisconsin coach to reach 1,000 career wins.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Cuba City Boy’s Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue made history on Saturday when his team defeated Carmen Northwest 91-69 and Petitgoue became the first Wisconsin coach to reach 1,000 career wins.

Dozens of former players, friends and Petitgoue’s family were in attendance to witness the milestone win.

Petitgoue has been the head coach at Cuba City for nearly 40 years, winning three state titles in his time. This season appears to be yet another successful one for coach, the Cubans have lost only one game this season.

Coach Petitgoue said reaching 1,000 wins hadn’t been on his mind until this season, and while he always wants to win, he said it’s always about more than basketball.

“We want to win,” Petitgoue said. “But in the end you want to make better men out of these kids.”

Petitgoue said he is often asked when he plans to retire, but he said he retired 20 years ago when he stopped teaching, and that coaching the team is his hobby.

“Some people play golf,” Petitgoue said. “I’m terrible at golf, so this is my hobby.”

