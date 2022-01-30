Advertisement

Liquid cocaine found in 20,000 coconuts being shipped to Europe

Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.
Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Colombia discovered liquid cocaine hidden in nearly 20,000 coconuts when they intercepted a shipment headed for Italy.

In a release, Colombian authorities said a container holding the gigantic shipment of coconuts was set to leave Cartagena, Colombia, and was bound for Genoa, Italy. Anti-narcotics personnel found and confiscated 504 bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts.

When the narcotics team inspected the coconuts, they discovered the water in the tropical fruit had been switched out with liquid cocaine. They then transported the coconuts to a laboratory to determine the exact amount of the drug.

Liquid cocaine is made by dissolving the powder using water or other solvents and can later be converted back into a powder form. Cocaine is harder to detect in its liquid form than in its powder form.

The Colombian authorities said they will continue investigating where the coconuts were loaded in the hopes of identifying those responsible.

They also plan to contact the Italian authorities to find out who was meant to receive the trafficked drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores
The release from Wheelers GMC says the new vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time for...
Owen man wins 2021 Chevy Silverado
Known as “Advanced Care at Home,” it was created to clear up hospital beds during the pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s new program allows some surgery patients to recover at home

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Bret Esse packs up some military medals that are a part of his massive WWII collection
Popular WWII museum in Portage is moving to Marshfield