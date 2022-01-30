Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — One man was killed in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

Beloit police say the 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.

It’s not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison. The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home. Beloit police said that no current Beloit Memorial High School students or staff were involved in the shooting.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days.

Beloit Police are seeking tips about the shooting and asking anyone with information to call them at 608-364-6823.

We are seeking tips from the community about last night's shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School. Our hotline is being staffed 24-7. Call us at 608-364-6823. pic.twitter.com/Kh6uHEDDQV — Beloit Police (@BeloitPolice1) January 30, 2022

@BeloitPolice1 Chief Andre Sayles says no current Beloit School District students or staff were directly involved in the shooting. — Gretchen Gerlach NBC15 (@gretchengtv) January 30, 2022

BREAKING: Beloit PD says this shooting investigation is now a homicide investigation. The victim, an adult male, has passed away. — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) January 30, 2022

