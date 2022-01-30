Advertisement

Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — One man was killed in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

Beloit police say the 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.

It’s not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison. The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home. Beloit police said that no current Beloit Memorial High School students or staff were involved in the shooting.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days.

Beloit Police are seeking tips about the shooting and asking anyone with information to call them at 608-364-6823.

