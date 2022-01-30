Advertisement

No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Menomonie Saturday afternoon.

The Menomonie Fire Department said that a home on North Broadway Street was on fire when crews arrived shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Fire Department, the home was heavily damaged by the fire, as well as water as crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was a heater that the home’s owner was using to thaw frozen pipes inside the house. The Menomonie Fire Department said the home is believed to be a total loss.

According to the Red Cross, one person was displaced due to the fire and is being provided emergency relief.

