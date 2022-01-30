Advertisement

Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver may have been under the influence, but his father denies that. (WPBF via CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A 17-year-old driver was involved in a high-speed crash that killed six people in Florida. He hasn’t been charged, but investigators suspect the teen could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding north just before 11 p.m. Thursday night on State Road 7. Deputies say the teen rear-ended an SUV, causing it to flip several times and killing all six people inside.

Five of the victims have been identified as 45-year-old Mirlaine Julceus, 53-year-old Remize Michel, 46-year-old Filaine Dieu, 29-year Vanice Percina and Marie Louis, age not provided. The name of the sixth victim has not been released yet.

According to the incident report, only the female driver was wearing a seat belt.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigative officer checked the box on the incident report suggesting alcohol or drug use by that driver.

“He’s crushed. He’s just devastated, as we all are,” said the teen’s father of the crash.

The father says the crash is a tragedy but denies that his son was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He says his son was at home with family until leaving to go see a friend shortly before the crash.

He says his son was not drinking.

“It’s inaccurate. The blood tests that were done… show no alcohol,” the father said.

The sheriff’s office says possible alcohol use is under investigation and is only suspected at this time. The 17-year-old driver has not been charged.

