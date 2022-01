EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amy Webber for the Sunshine Award. Amy is always delivering food to, and showing concern for people in the community that are in need. Recently, when my husband and I were quarantined with COVID, she delivered a huge basket of food and placed it on our deck.

Doris Tallman

