Apprenticeship program allows De Soto grad to jumpstart his career

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A statewide youth apprenticeship program is allowing a De Soto High School graduate to head straight into his career.

Hunter Obert was sponsored in the program by Miron Construction of Eau Claire, which allowed him to work as a contractor while being a student.

Obert has completed the program, and is now entering into a four-year union apprenticeship program with Miron in the hopes of becoming a journeyman carpenter.

General Superintendent Rick Seeley says Miron uses the program extensively to bolster its workforce, which has proved successful thus far.

“When these folks come in from the high school career and go through the youth apprenticeship, they’re much more educated as far as what we need in the construction industry as far as safety, quality of work, and production goals,” Seeley detailed.

Miron is trying to highlight the benefits of the program to high school students across the region, saying it provides them with the chance to build a career without incurring college debt.

Seeley is working with area unions and CESA to speak with students early in their high school careers about the program.

