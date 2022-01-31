EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Cammie Larson for the Sunshine Award. She is a physical therapist at Marshfield Clinic Physical Therapy Department on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. She recently helped me with therapy and has also helped me in the past. She is very professional, caring, friendly, and knows exactly what to do to help you. I really appreciate Cammie and I definitely think she deserves this award.

Jane VanHelden

