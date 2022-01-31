Advertisement

CAMMIE LARSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Cammie Larson for the Sunshine Award. She is a physical therapist at Marshfield Clinic Physical Therapy Department on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. She recently helped me with therapy and has also helped me in the past. She is very professional, caring, friendly, and knows exactly what to do to help you. I really appreciate Cammie and I definitely think she deserves this award.

Jane VanHelden

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

AMY WEBBER
KEN VANCE HONDA
JANEL WAGNER
JAN NELSON