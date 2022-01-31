Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to receive over $3 million in federal funding

(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will receive millions of dollars in federal funding.

Rep. Ron Kind announced Monday that the $3,165,815 grant will be provided to the airport as part of supplemental funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and through the CARES Act.

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director Charity Zich said in a release that the financial support will help replace aging infrastructure, house emergency equipment and responders and ensure that the airport continues to meet federal requirements for hosting airline operations. Kind said that the funds would help ensure that the airport can make necessary infrastructure updates to continue to provide safe travel experiences.

The grant will be used to reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from...
Wisconsin DOT upgrades winter road conditions system
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/31/22)
L.E. Phillips Library close to meeting fundraising goal for expansion, renovation
New COVID-19 cases hit lowest point since Christmas as state marks 2 years of pandemic