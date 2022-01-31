Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to receive over $3 million in federal funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will receive millions of dollars in federal funding.

Rep. Ron Kind announced Monday that the $3,165,815 grant will be provided to the airport as part of supplemental funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 and through the CARES Act.

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director Charity Zich said in a release that the financial support will help replace aging infrastructure, house emergency equipment and responders and ensure that the airport continues to meet federal requirements for hosting airline operations. Kind said that the funds would help ensure that the airport can make necessary infrastructure updates to continue to provide safe travel experiences.

The grant will be used to reconstruct the existing aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

