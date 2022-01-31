Advertisement

Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, reports that he has put in another $1.5 million of his own money into the crowded primary race.

Lasry is among a field of nearly a dozen Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who officially announced three weeks ago that he would seek a third term.

To date, Lasry has put in $2.35 million of his own money into the race.

He has raised $5.1 million, about $2.8 million of which comes from donations, and had just over $1.1 million cash on hand.

