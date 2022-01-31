Drive-thru absentee voting begins Tuesday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Tuesday Feb. 1, City of Eau Claire residents can use drive-thru absentee voting for the 2022 Spring Primary.

The absentee voting location is located at Eau Claire City Hall at 203 S. Farwell Street, and people using the drive-thru service are asked to use the Dewey Street entrance only.

Drive-thru voting will be available 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 and again Feb. 7 through Feb. 11. Eligible voters who are City of Eau Claire residents and have identification are able to take part in the drive-thru service provided they have not already requested a ballot. People needing to register to vote will also need to bring a proof of residence. The drive-thru voting is not available for people who are not a resident of the City of Eau Claire. A vehicle isn’t required to use the service.

For more information on elections and voting in the City of Eau Claire, you can visit the city’s website.

Drive-Thru Absentee Voting for *City of Eau Claire residents* will be available TOMORROW, February 1 through Friday,... Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.