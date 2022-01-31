Advertisement

Drive-thru absentee voting begins Tuesday in Eau Claire

Day 6 of drive-thru voting outside city hall in Eau Claire
Day 6 of drive-thru voting outside city hall in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Tuesday Feb. 1, City of Eau Claire residents can use drive-thru absentee voting for the 2022 Spring Primary.

The absentee voting location is located at Eau Claire City Hall at 203 S. Farwell Street, and people using the drive-thru service are asked to use the Dewey Street entrance only.

Drive-thru voting will be available 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 and again Feb. 7 through Feb. 11. Eligible voters who are City of Eau Claire residents and have identification are able to take part in the drive-thru service provided they have not already requested a ballot. People needing to register to vote will also need to bring a proof of residence. The drive-thru voting is not available for people who are not a resident of the City of Eau Claire. A vehicle isn’t required to use the service.

For more information on elections and voting in the City of Eau Claire, you can visit the city’s website.

Drive-Thru Absentee Voting for *City of Eau Claire residents* will be available TOMORROW, February 1 through Friday,...

Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

Transit Equity Days
"Transit Equity Days" Kicks Off
New COVID-19 cases hit lowest point since Christmas as state marks 2 years of pandemic
You can receive three free N95 masks per person per household at some stores in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire pharmacies and stores give free N95 masks
Hillarie Roth Running for 68th Assembly
Hillarie Roth Running for 68th Assembly
Free N95 Masks
Free N95 Masks