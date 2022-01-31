Drive-thru absentee voting begins Tuesday in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Tuesday Feb. 1, City of Eau Claire residents can use drive-thru absentee voting for the 2022 Spring Primary.
The absentee voting location is located at Eau Claire City Hall at 203 S. Farwell Street, and people using the drive-thru service are asked to use the Dewey Street entrance only.
Drive-thru voting will be available 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 and again Feb. 7 through Feb. 11. Eligible voters who are City of Eau Claire residents and have identification are able to take part in the drive-thru service provided they have not already requested a ballot. People needing to register to vote will also need to bring a proof of residence. The drive-thru voting is not available for people who are not a resident of the City of Eau Claire. A vehicle isn’t required to use the service.
For more information on elections and voting in the City of Eau Claire, you can visit the city’s website.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.