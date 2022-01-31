Advertisement

Flynn Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “And so I’m so excited and proud to announce the winner of the Flynn Golden Apple Award for this year to....Mrs. Mattice.”

Flynn Elementary School principal Jim Schmitt making the Golden Apple Award presentation at a school assembly for school secretary Esta Mattice. According to Mr. Schmitt, Esta has always been a positive force and role model for students, having a transformational impact on every child from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I come to work each day with my positive attitude. I try to pass that along to both staff and students. I send staff a message each morning, tell them to have a good day, to stay strong, that we’re in this together. I greet the kids coming in, you can tell a lot under a mask, and tell how the kids are feeling, some are bright and smiling, others you just have to say a little something to get them cheered up and let them know we’re glad they’re here,” says Esta Mattice.

Schmitt believes Ms. Mattice has a special bond with everyone at Flynn, “She really does that magic that really makes us go as a community and makes all the kids feel like they’re part of something. And the other part I like to watch is when kids are coming from recess or the beginning or end of the day, she’s always out greeting kids and making connections with them and it pays off. Our kids really have a sense of community here and she’s a huge part of that, we have a wonderful staff and she is a big part of making us feel like we’re a family.”

Ms. Mattice and Flynn Elementary School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Esta will be honored at the Golden Apple Awards banquet on April 14th and The Florian Gardens.

