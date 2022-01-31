Advertisement

IRVINE PARK CHRISTMAS DECORATING VOLUNTEERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate for the Sunshine Award all the amazing volunteers who worked at decorating Irvine Park for Christmas. They have brought holiday joy to the community. Visiting Irvine Park has become a holiday tradition in our home every year. My great-granddaughter asked me how we thank these people. Our family thanks you. You bring so much happiness to all that go through the park. Happy New Year.

Linda Schultz and Trinity

