EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like Jan Nelson to receive the Sunshine Award. Jan is an amazing mother, wife, and caretaker. She always puts everyone before herself and she deserves recognition for being the most kindhearted and loving woman. Jan has made everyone around her feel like they’ve been given a ray of sunshine.

Daniel, Andrew, Kasi, Haylea, and Steve Heyde/Nelson

