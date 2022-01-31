EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My wife, Karen Nitz, is the school nurse for the Stanley-Boyd School District. Karyn loves caring for the children in the district and working with the staff. The covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge to say the least. While dealing with trace contacting and working closely with Chippewa County to keep everyone as safe as possible, she still finds time to coach our two daughters’ softball, volleyball, and basketball teams. Please give Karyn the Sunshine Award.

Zack Nitz

