La Crosse spotlighting public transportation during “Transit Equity Days”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is joining a national movement to highlight the importance of public transportation.

Feb. 4 is recognized as “Transit Equity Day” in honor of Rosa Parks’ birthday.

A network of transit rider unions, community organizations, and environmental groups across the country began the commemoration in 2018.

La Crosse is holding a number of events this week in recognition, including waving MTU fares to encourage new riders to try public transportation.

Displays about Rosa Parks, as well as the history of public transit in La Crosse, are also on display this week at Grand River Station and the public library.

MTU Director Adam Lorentz hopes the week will help showcase public transit as a viable travel alternative for the community.

“We’re not asking you to get rid of your car, but if you’re heading downtown in a crowded area, why not allow us to get you there safely without having to worry about parking,” Lorentz added.

Lorentz is also utilizing the spotlight on public transportation to discuss the future of city transit.

Namely, a pair of electric buses that are expected to go into service within the next few months.

“Part of transit equity week is sustainability, talking about how we can have a more carbon neutral fleet,” Lorentz said. “We have two [electric] buses that we received last month, and right now we’re going through the training and the inspection of those buses.”

A rollout event will be held at the La Crosse Center once the electric buses are ready to debut.

