Advertisement

La Crosse spotlighting public transportation during “Transit Equity Days”

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is joining a national movement to highlight the importance of public transportation.

Feb. 4 is recognized as “Transit Equity Day” in honor of Rosa Parks’ birthday.

A network of transit rider unions, community organizations, and environmental groups across the country began the commemoration in 2018.

La Crosse is holding a number of events this week in recognition, including waving MTU fares to encourage new riders to try public transportation.

Displays about Rosa Parks, as well as the history of public transit in La Crosse, are also on display this week at Grand River Station and the public library.

MTU Director Adam Lorentz hopes the week will help showcase public transit as a viable travel alternative for the community.

“We’re not asking you to get rid of your car, but if you’re heading downtown in a crowded area, why not allow us to get you there safely without having to worry about parking,” Lorentz added.

Lorentz is also utilizing the spotlight on public transportation to discuss the future of city transit.

Namely, a pair of electric buses that are expected to go into service within the next few months.

“Part of transit equity week is sustainability, talking about how we can have a more carbon neutral fleet,” Lorentz said. “We have two [electric] buses that we received last month, and right now we’re going through the training and the inspection of those buses.”

A rollout event will be held at the La Crosse Center once the electric buses are ready to debut.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

Transit Equity Days
"Transit Equity Days" Kicks Off
New COVID-19 cases hit lowest point since Christmas as state marks 2 years of pandemic
You can receive three free N95 masks per person per household at some stores in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire pharmacies and stores give free N95 masks
Hillarie Roth Running for 68th Assembly
Hillarie Roth Running for 68th Assembly
Free N95 Masks
Free N95 Masks