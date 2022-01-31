Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Library close to meeting fundraising goal for expansion, renovation

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is announcing it is close to meeting its $7 million fundraising goal for expansion and renovation.

Monday, the library, along with its Story Builder expansion campaign, announced that over $200,000 had been raised since early November, including a $100,000 gift from Jeanne Rebstock Foust and Brady Foust, moving the library from $375,000 short of its goal to $72,000 by the end of 2021. A fundraising challenge issued in November would provide $100,000 if donations exceeded that amount. Including the matching gift for meeting the challenge, the library raised over $300,000 in late 2021.

“The Eau Claire community has supported us every step of the way, and they’ve brought us so close to our financial goal,” Kimberly Hennings, deputy director of the library, said. “It’s inspiring to see that impact, and we can’t wait to move back downtown to unveil the city’s all-new library.”

All of the money raised will be used to expand and renovate the downtown library, in addition to $11.5 million from the City of Eau Claire to replace the library’s mechanical systems. Construction on the library began in May and is on track to open this fall. In the meantime, the library’s temporary location is at 2725 Mall Drive between London Road and Highway 53.

More information about the project, including construction updates and planned services, is available on the library’s website.

🚧 What's up downtown? 🚧 Find out how things are going at our downtown location in our latest construction update, including photos, video walk-throughs, drone flyovers, and more.

Posted by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Friday, January 7, 2022

