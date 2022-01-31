Advertisement

Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop.(KCTV5 News)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LUCAS (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated Sunday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 38-year-old Louis Williams of St. Paul, Minn. was taken into custody after being stopped for speeding and a seatbelt violation at 4:20 p.m. Sunday near the interchange with County Highway Q south of Knapp on I-94.

During the stop, the trooper with the State Patrol noticed that Williams showed signs of impairment and had Williams do a field sobriety test. Williams was found to have marijuana and is being recommended by the State Patrol for charges of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16 and possession of marijuana.

The 12-year-old child in the vehicle with Williams was left in the care of a family friend that was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Williams is in custody awaiting formal charges from the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
The release from Wheelers GMC says the new vehicle couldn’t have come at a better time for...
Owen man wins 2021 Chevy Silverado
Known as “Advanced Care at Home,” it was created to clear up hospital beds during the pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s new program allows some surgery patients to recover at home

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/30/22)
Popular WWII museum in Portage is moving to Marshfield
Popular WWII museum in Portage is moving to Marshfield
Dogs Rescued
Dogs Rescued (1/30/22)
Wisconsin families helped by senior caregiver digital platform, MapHabit
Wisconsin families helped by senior caregiver digital platform, MapHabit