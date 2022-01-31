Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon

TOWN OF LUCAS (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated Sunday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 38-year-old Louis Williams of St. Paul, Minn. was taken into custody after being stopped for speeding and a seatbelt violation at 4:20 p.m. Sunday near the interchange with County Highway Q south of Knapp on I-94.

During the stop, the trooper with the State Patrol noticed that Williams showed signs of impairment and had Williams do a field sobriety test. Williams was found to have marijuana and is being recommended by the State Patrol for charges of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16 and possession of marijuana.

The 12-year-old child in the vehicle with Williams was left in the care of a family friend that was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Williams is in custody awaiting formal charges from the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.