EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On December 21st, 2021, I had a house fire. I do treatment foster care and at the present time I have four foster children living with me. Emily and Mark who obviously have the biggest hearts ever, allowed me and the children to move into their home immediately, the day of the fire. I was told a few days later we could stay for the duration of the rebuild. I cannot say enough about these amazing people. Thanks to them, during this most horrific time, the children are able to remain with me instead of going into another foster home while the house is being rebuilt. I cannot thank them enough. The best part is that we are just two doors down. They are hands down the best neighbors ever! Please give Mark and Emily Benning the Sunshine Award.

Elizabeth Fagerland

