Advertisement

MARK AND EMILY BENNING

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On December 21st, 2021, I had a house fire. I do treatment foster care and at the present time I have four foster children living with me. Emily and Mark who obviously have the biggest hearts ever, allowed me and the children to move into their home immediately, the day of the fire. I was told a few days later we could stay for the duration of the rebuild. I cannot say enough about these amazing people. Thanks to them, during this most horrific time, the children are able to remain with me instead of going into another foster home while the house is being rebuilt. I cannot thank them enough. The best part is that we are just two doors down. They are hands down the best neighbors ever! Please give Mark and Emily Benning the Sunshine Award.

Elizabeth Fagerland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Six people have been charged with being among nearly 20 who plotted and ambushed several retail...
6 charged in organized thefts from Twin Cities stores

Latest News

JAN NELSON
IRVINE PARK CHRISTMAS DECORATING VOLUNTEERS
KAREN NITZ
ADVENT HEALTH
AL NORBY