Running to the finish line: UWEC offers students, community members semester-long marathon prep course

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 2022 Eau Claire Marathon is just months away which means runners are lacing up across the community in preparation.

The May EC Marathon, now 13 weeks away just so happens to line up perfectly with the university’s spring semester and a proper marathon training timeline.

Beginning Tuesday, the annual distance running course will be underway on campus giving students, and interested community members as well, the chance to learn more about running. The class covers the skills and components of distance running needed to be successful from proper nutrition, to coming back from injury and mental health.

The final exam for the course is, yes you guessed it, actually running the Eau Claire Marathon, whether it be half or full.

“The abilities within the class can be anywhere, and their goals can be all over the place, from ‘I want to make sure I cross this line or I want to do this with one of my parents, or I want to run faster than I ever have before,’ and any of those is something that can be incorporated into the class,” explains UWEC professor Matt Evans. “Because the goals are set by you the student, rather than me telling you what to do.”

Guest speakers will also be brought in throughout the semester to talk about a myriad of topics including how to properly warm up, how to maintain body fitness, and how to cross train.

Professor Evans has been organizing races and motivating athletes for over 30 years. He says this course really looks to build a running community for those with marathon goals.

“Getting together with a bunch of other crazies is a fun thing for the students to do, it gets them to see themselves differently and [are] able to set goals that might be a little bit out of their reach, but then they’re able to do that despite what gets thrown in front of them, like heat or cold or hail or sleet, so it’s fun that way,” says Evans.

Classroom lectures take place each Tuesday and group free runs will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings from Centennial Hall. While the runs are mandatory for students, they are joined by dozens of community runners to support them on their journey.

