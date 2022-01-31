Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One animal group serving three different counties, had its hands full after it found two dogs with 15 puppies.

After three months, a man is able to reunite with his dogs after it was found along with another and their puppies.

All 17 dogs were with two people who were living out of their car in Polk County.

Darel Hall Owner of Dedicated Animal Control Services in Polk County says at the time of rescue, one dog already had nine puppies and the other had six. He also says one was microchipped and the other wasn’t.

Both dogs and their puppies were taken to Eau Claire County Humane Association for care while they grow.

“They are in an overflow area where the moms can be with the puppies, bigger kennel, lots of blankets,” said Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director at Eau Claire County Humane Association. “We check on them multiple times a day make sure mamas get out to walk have enough food, water all that good stuff.”

Erdmann says the owner agreed to have them care for his dog while she is nursing. Once the puppies are strong and healthy, she will go back home to her family.

This is one service the humane society offers as part of its Pet Transitional Living Program. The program goals is to provide a safe, temporary home and care for animals transitioning out of homelessness.

“With the grant funding that we get through the PLT program, we’re able to take care of those puppies and mama’s absolutely free of charge and she gets to go back to her people,” said Erdmann.

Hall made a post on Facebook to help find the dogs’ owners. He says it’s phenomenal how a social media post and microchip can go a long way.

“It’s huge and seeing and being reunited with the animal, the look and reactions of the animal not just the owner but how the animal, you can tell that they’re not happy and when they see their owner their eyes just light up and their body just start shaking and they’re just ecstatic like oh my goodness I get to home or I get to go with who I’m suppose to be,” said Hall.

Dedicated Animal Control Services and Eau Claire County Humane Association and both say it’s important to microchip your four-legged friend just in case something like this happens.

Eau Claire County Humane Association also says the puppies will be up for adoption sometime after they turn six weeks old.

