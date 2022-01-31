Advertisement

Wisconsin DOT upgrades winter road conditions system

The new coverage at 511wi.gov adds reporting on over 10,000 miles of Wisconsin roadways.
The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from the previous system’s 3,700.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Jan. 31, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is unveiling a revamped winter road conditions system Monday.

The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from the previous system’s 3,700.

More frequent reporting will be a major feature of the new system as well, with reports generated twice each hour from the Maintenance Decision Support System used by the DOT and county highway departments to look at conditions on roadways in Wisconsin. The previous system, which debuted in 2013, managed road conditions manually with field reports a few times each day.

Wisconsin DOT secretary Craig Thompson said safety is core to the department’s mission.

“We’re proud to find new ways to leverage technology to improve service and give the public a more clear and accurate idea of how to prepare for the drive ahead.”

Data sources for the new system include atmospheric and road weather sensors along roadways and at airports, snowplows equipped with Geographic Information Systems and the National Weather Service.

The new system is active as of Jan. 31 at 511wi.gov. For more information about the new system, you can visit the Wisconsin DOT website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

