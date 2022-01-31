Advertisement

Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100

By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A 99-year-old woman was able to hit the slopes for the first time to cross a major item off her bucket list.

KOTA reports Edyth Warne, who turns 100 in March, has had disabilities her whole life that prevented her from skiing, but an organization called Ski for Light made her dreams come true.

Family members attended Warne’s first trek up a ski lift and down the slopes at Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota.

“It did turn to emotional fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what could happen out here?’” Warne’s grandson Austin Pearce said.

Warne was in good hands though, as she was guided down the slopes by a member of the nonprofit organization, taking every turn with grace.

“Oh my god. This is unbelievable,” Warne said as she took her first trip down.

It was so much fun, Warne decided to go two more times.

“This was wonderful,” Warne said with a smile. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

The 99-year-old realized she was doing something she and some of her family members never thought was possible, but with a little help, she was able to make a dream come true.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12.
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
Transit Equity Days
"Transit Equity Days" Kicks Off
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
New COVID-19 cases hit lowest point since Christmas as state marks 2 years of pandemic