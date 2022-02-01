Advertisement

Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center.

The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area. South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance.

She said parents and students were being reunited Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
You can receive three free N95 masks per person per household at some stores in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire pharmacies and stores have free N95 masks

Latest News

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet...
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’