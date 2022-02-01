Advertisement

2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson

A small plane crashed Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Hutchinson, Minn. The McLeod County Sheriff’s...
A small plane crashed Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Hutchinson, Minn. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Two men were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to an area hospital before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured Monday when a single-engine plane crashed in a field south of Hutchinson.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m. The men were taken to an area hospital before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center, KARE-TV reported.

No further information was immediately available.

