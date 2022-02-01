Advertisement

By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

An original production of ecWIT, (Eau Claire Women in Theatre) “Alice in Elderland” is a reading exploring the delights and dilemmas of aging.

Written by Debbie Brown, the show will be presented Friday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

Tickets: $15 adults, $14 seniors, $8 youth

Heyde Center for the Arts

