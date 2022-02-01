Advertisement

Application period for Public School Open Enrollment Program opening next week

Beginning Feb. 7, and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their...
Beginning Feb. 7, and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2022-23 school year through the open enrollment program.(WRDW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is announcing that the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment Program for the 2022-23 school year is opening next week.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, beginning Feb. 7, and running through April 29, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2022-23 school year through the program.

Application materials and additional information on the program are available to those interested, here.

The release from Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says Districts are required to notify applicants by June 10 on the status of their open enrollment application. The release from the Department also says that transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is made available here. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling (888) 245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

The Department says that Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.

