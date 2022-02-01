Advertisement

Doctors reflect on how far we’ve come since first Wisconsin COVID case two years ago

Wisconsin's first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on Jan. 30, 2020.
By Annie Krall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s now been two years since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Wisconsin. For many in the healthcare field those two years have felt like 20 considering the stress and strain the virus has caused.

At the start of 2020, the thought of carrying around something like a vaccine card or a mask with you wherever you go might have seemed unlikely when first hearing about the coronavirus in China.

The first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin was diagnosed on January 30, 2020 and lab confirmed six days later on February 5. It was just the 12th confirmed case in the country.

“Once when we realized that more than half of people with this virus transmit without any symptoms at all, that’s when it became pretty clear that this was something that could be very hard to contain,” Ajay Sethi, population health science associate professor at UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said.

Health experts recognized it has been a challenging two years filled with loss and struggle but technology and man-power accelerated the development of a vaccine in about a year, something that usually takes five to 10 years.

Since then advances in mRNA vaccines have helped significantly and the technology could expand to other diseases. Moderna for example just launched trials of an HIV vaccine.

“It’s great that we’ve put so much science forward but I think the real story over the last two years is all the effort at the bedside,” Dr. Rai said. “All the efforts at the clinics to test people. Those are the people that we should probably be talking about today.”

“That leaves me hopeful for a future,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health, said. “A future where COVID-19 will probably never go away but one that we’ll be able to manage with probably annual vaccinations that protect against the most common variants.”

Advancements in testing have also been helpful but today researchers did describe a drawback of rapid testing at home.

“One issue though is that a lot of people who test with rapid test aren’t reporting their cases to public health making a lot of our trends in cases grossly underestimated,” Sethi shared. “So, when we see that spike occurring right now with the omicron variant, just recognize that just represents maybe a third of all the transmission that is occurring.”

Dr. Rai said back in early 2020, he remembers the amount of work it took to set up their first public testing site and the stress of simply not having enough swabs for all the tests. Now, he says that supply problem has gotten significantly better even in the face of the omicron surge.

The latest data data from DHS today shows the seven day averages of cases and positivity rate continuing to drop with only 2,400 positive cases added today but the seven day average of total vaccine doses per day is also dropping.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

Residents allowed to stay in Sauk Co. mobile home community
Sauk Co. mobile home community residents allowed to stay on property following notice to vacate
Hillarie Roth (R) announces that she is running for the 68th District Assembly Seat in...
Hillarie Roth announces run for 68th District Assembly seat
Residents allowed to stay in Sauk Co. mobile home community
Residents allowed to stay in Sauk Co. mobile home community
Transit Equity Days
"Transit Equity Days" Kicks Off