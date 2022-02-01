Eau Claire Fire Dept. applying for grant to help with staff shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Like many industries, the Eau Claire Fire Department is facing a staffing shortage.

The fire department said it’s in need of six additional firefighters.

That’s the number it will take to fully staff Station 6 on the city’s south side.

To pay for those new hires, the fire department is applying for federal dollars.

$1.8 million during three years is how much money the Eau Claire Fire Department is hoping to get from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Those dollars would come from the agency’s Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

Right now Eau Claire’s Station 6 has three people covering each of its three shifts.

That’s not enough firefighters to cover both the station’s fire truck and ambulance at the same time.

For calls needing both, Station 6 has to rely on other stations to help cover the emergency.

“An engine call comes in such as a fire, those three firefighters will get on the engine, and respond to the emergency leaving the ambulance unstaffed in the station,” said Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with Eau Claire Fire Rescue. “If an ambulance call comes in, those same three firefighters will get on the ambulance and respond to the medical emergency leaving the engine unstaffed in the station.”

If the fire department does receive the grant, funding will run out after three years.

The department’s budget only allows for 90 firefighters.

It needs 96.

Even with federal dollars it will need to find a more permanent funding solution.

FEMA expects to announce award recipients at the beginning of this summer.

