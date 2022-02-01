Eau Claire pharmacies and stores give free N95 masks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the government sends free COVID-19 tests to households across the nation, it’s also giving away 400 million face masks.

Unlike the free testing kits which you order from a government website and have shipped, free N95 masks are available to pick up at pharmacies and grocery stores to help protect people against omicron.

It’s part of the Biden Administration’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Health professionals say any mask is better than no mask but they recommend people wear “the most protective mask” which are N95 and KN95 masks.

“Especially with more infectious variants of COVID-19, the N95 AND KN95 are made of material that filters out smaller particles such as viruses much better than a cloth mask,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer.

Johnson says you would normally get custom fit for an N95 but this isn’t an option for these free masks. Hey says they’re still more protective than a cloth mask.

Dr. Martha Hildago, Internist with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire showed us back in December how to properly wear a N95 mask.

“You put the N95 in the mouth, and then you wear the string from the bottom first toward the back and then the second one that is on top you wear in the back and then there is some metal border that use to tighten the bridge of the nose,” said Hildago.

Health professionals also say you can wear the same masks up to 40 hours, after that you would need to throw it away and start over with a new mask.

Once you find a store, getting them is easy. The Hy-Vee in Eau Claire on Clairemont Ave is giving away three free N95 masks per person per household. All you have to do is ask the pharmacy. Walmart in Eau Claire on Gateway Drive also has free masks.

CVS Pharmacy and Target in Eau Claire expect their shipments of government-issued masks to arrive later this week.

