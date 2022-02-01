ECASD Board candidates speak to voters at forum Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the spring primary election on Feb. 15, Eau Claire Area School Board candidates are making their pitches to voters.

Monday, seven people running attended a forum hosted by the district Memorial High School

The answered several questions about their life experience and tough decisions they’ve made in the past. They also talked about what they think they’d bring to the board.

This year’s ballot includes two incumbents.

Board President Tim Nordin is a former teacher who has a PhD in education.

Marquell Johnson was appointed to the board in April 2021. He’s a professor of kinesiology at UW-Eau Claire.

Five others are hoping to join or succeed Johnson and Nordin on the board.

Melissa Winter is a Mayo Clinic Health System nurse.

Stephanie Farrar is an English professor at UW-Eau Claire.

Josh Ingersoll is a former teacher in Chippewa Falls. He’s currently an audio tech at the Pablo Center.

Corey Cronrath is a military veteran Marshfield Clinic doctor.

Nicole Everson is an outreach and recruitment coordinator at Mega Rentals. She’s also a disability advocated.

Lori Bica, a current school board member, organized Monday’s forum. She said it’s important people know who they’re voting for because the board’s decisions matter.

“These are the communities that we live in and decisions being made are right here in our own community,” she said. “So I think it’s one of the most important votes that people can make because it has such a direct impact on our day-to-day lives.”

Voters can select up to three candidates on the primary ballot with seven candidates being whittled down to six. Three of the six remaining candidates will be elected to the school board in the April 5 election.

Drive-thru absentee voting begins Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.