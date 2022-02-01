Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor a Wisconsin firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Sixty-six-year-old Robert “Bob” Stevens had been a firefighter with the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Dept. for the past 35 years, the fire dept. wrote last week when announcing his death. He passed away on Thursday after being diagnosed with the virus.

“Whether defending health and safety, being there for folks in times of need, or helping others enjoy the great outdoors, Bob dedicated more than half of his life to serving the people of his community and he will be forever remembered for his dedication,” Gov. Evers said in a statement that joined his executive order.

Visitation was set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Lewin Funeral Home, in Fremont, and will resume the following day, Feb. 2, at Saint Paul Church in Fremont, and run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow.

Evers’ order to lower flags will run from sunrise Wednesday, Feb. 2, to sunset.

It is with heavy heart that the Fremont- Wolf River Fire Department announces the death of a 35 year veteran of our...

Posted by Fremont Wolf River on Friday, January 28, 2022

