Hillarie Roth announces run for 68th District Assembly seat

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A candidate for Wisconsin’s 68th District Assembly announced their run Monday in Eau Claire.

Hillarie Roth, a Republican, made her announcement at the Eau Claire County Republican Headquarters.

Roth, who is the clerk of the School District of Altoona School Board, is running for the seat currently held by Jesse James, who is running for State Senate. Roth said she aims to follow James’ leadership in the Assembly.

“The priorities of the 68th Assembly District are my priorities, and they have recently stated in a survey that their priorities are infrastructure, work force development, a balanced budget and education,” Roth said.

Karen Hurd of Fall Creek, also a Republican, announced she was running for the seat last week. A primary is scheduled for August 9 with the general election held in November.

