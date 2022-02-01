Mayo Clinic Health looking to start a kindness revolution February

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -’Kickstart Kindness’ is what Mayo Clinic Health is calling it—a virtual challenge designed to start a kindness revolution.

During this free and self-guided program you can complete as many activities as you’d like from a list of nearly 100 ideas.

Activities include spreading kindness to yourself, your family, coworkers, community and neighbors.

It can be something as simple as writing a letter, opening a door for a stranger even wishing someone well as you pass them by.

Mayo Clinic Health community wellness coordinator Tina Tharp says the idea is to spark other acts of kindness but to also realize what being kind does for your own well being.

“When I smile at someone and they smile back do I feel better? When I help somebody do something how do you feel?” Tharp asks. “You hold the door open for somebody and they notice you so you make that connection...and those people that you are able to help, they turn around and want to help someone else because they’re feeling better.”

Kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, empathy and compassion; decrease anxiety and stress; and improve mood and relationships.

“And when we feel better, we do better,” Tharp says.

You can choose the activities that work best for you, and complete them when it works best for your own schedule.

You can download the activity list or print out paper slips and choose random acts of kindness out of jar for each day as a surprise.

To join the over 1,000 registered participants, see here!

