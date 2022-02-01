No one hurt after overnight duplex fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after an overnight duplex fire in La Crosse Tuesday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department said in a release that they responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of West Avenue South, or Highway 35, across from Mayo Clinic Hospital and said everyone on both sides of the structure was able to get out safely.

The fire was reported to the Fire Department at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday with the first crews arriving two minutes after the call came in. Arriving firefighters saw heavy fire coming out of a window on one side of the duplex. A family of six people was able to escape through a bedroom window on the side of the duplex that had caught on fire.

Crews evacuated another family from the other side of the duplex and also rescued a cat while they worked to ventilate both homes for smoke and put out the fire. The fire caused heavy damage to one home in the duplex and minor smoke damage to the other.

Seven fire trucks and 21 firefighters responded to the fire. The La Crosse Fire Department credits Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, La Crosse Police Department and Xcel Energy with assistance.

