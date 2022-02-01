Advertisement

Omar seeks third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District

FILE — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has announced her intention to seek a third term representing Minnesota’s Fifth District.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has announced her intention to seek a third term representing Minnesota’s Fifth District.

Omar was first elected to the House in 2019 and was the first Somali American in Congress.

She said in a news release Monday that she chose to run to help build a better world by addressing a host of issues including economic and income inequality and climate change.

Her first term generated widespread attention when she launched her 2020 re-election campaign with the slogan “Send her back to Congress!” - a riff on comments made by then-president Donald Trump that Omar and three other congresswomen of color should “go back” to their countries.

