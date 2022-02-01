Advertisement

Sauk Co. mobile home community residents allowed to stay on property following notice to vacate

The property was recently purchased by a new owner.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Sauk County mobile home community can keep their homes on the property after being notified that a new company is taking over the park.

On Dec. 30, 2021, residents received a notice that they had to vacate within the next 31 days and remove their homes. The letter detailed the property manager’s decision to terminate leases and close the community due to escalating operating costs.

Residents said this notice came as a shock, especially being that it was in the middle of winter. Some who lived in original property structures, like Kody Schmitt, said that moving them off the property would have likely been impossible.

The new ownership gives residents a second chance, brought on just ahead of the 31-day deadline. Lot fees for trailers will increase though.

“With all the things that are going on in the world, we’re just a small community here,” Schmitt said. “This is a victory.”

Schmitt said about 15-18 people still live in the park.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
FILE - A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
Crews worked for over three hours to put out the fire.
No one hurt after house fire in Menomonie Saturday

Latest News

Hillarie Roth (R) announces that she is running for the 68th District Assembly Seat in...
Hillarie Roth announces run for 68th District Assembly seat
Residents allowed to stay in Sauk Co. mobile home community
Residents allowed to stay in Sauk Co. mobile home community
Health experts recognized it has been a challenging two years filled with loss and struggle but...
Doctors reflect on how far we’ve come since first Wisconsin COVID case two years ago
Transit Equity Days
"Transit Equity Days" Kicks Off