Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are pushing to amend the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail.

They are hoping to capitalize on the public anger over a driver who was out on bail when authorities say he plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring many others.

The state Assembly’s judiciary committee scheduled a public hearing on the amendment for Wednesday.

Republicans have focused much of their anger over the Waukesha parade deaths on the $1,000 bail that Democratic Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office recommended for the defendant in an earlier case. They’ve called for tougher bail assessments and for Chisholm’s job.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle was left in the care of a family friend who was also in...
Man arrested for OWI, possession of marijuana on I-94 in Dunn County Sunday afternoon
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
Two dogs and their 15 puppies were rescued in Polk County.
Two dogs and their 15 puppies rescued and one reunited with owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
You can receive three free N95 masks per person per household at some stores in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire pharmacies and stores have free N95 masks

Latest News

Alice in Elderland
"Alice in Elderland" (2/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/1/22)
Ron Johnson
Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals
The bipartisan commission voted 4-2 on Monday to use its existing guidance on correcting...
Wisconsin Elections Commission proceeds with absentee rule