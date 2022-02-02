Advertisement

2 Eau Claire people suspected of possessing child pornography

On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people from Eau Claire are suspected of possessing child pornography.

30-year-old Ashley Flick of Eau Claire is given one recommended charge of poessession of child pornography. 35-year-old Daniel Lewis of Eau Claire is given two recommended charges of possession of child pornography.

Authorities first received a Cypertip Oct. 1. 2021. On July 17, 2021, authorities received additional Cybertips Via Google of the downloading of child pornography.

Authorities connected the Google account to Flick.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities then reviewed in-house records associated with the Flick living at a home in Eau Claire County. That officer also found several cases where Flick was contacted by police in the presence of Lewis.

On Oct. 14 that officer spoke to Flick. Flick confirmed her Gmail account, and also confirmed that Lewis also used her phone and had the password and/or had access to her Gmail account.

On Jan. 19, 2022, the officer searched Ashley’s phone and located a pornographic image.

The criminal complaint also says authorities also located several notable emails that had been sent to Flick. These emails had each been sent from another Gmail Account. Each email appeared to contain one link to various websites containing child pornography.

The time stamps on these emails were between Dec. 26, 2021 and Dec. 29, 2021. Authorities were able to connect Lewis with that other Gmail account, via a $25 Cash App payment that was sent to Flick.

Lewis will have a court appearance Feb. 8. Flick will have a court appearance Feb. 22.

