“Be Active” Wisconsin Community Challenge returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year, Eau Claire is taking part in the state-wide “Be Active” Wisconsin Community Challenge.

Over 40 cities are aiming for the title of fittest community.

Last year, Eau Claire placed fourth and is aiming for the number one spot this year.

“The Chippewa Valley and the Eau Claire area particularly has so many vast opportunities for both indoor and outdoor exercise,” Eau Claire parks, recreation and forestry program supervisor, Julie Booth said.

For the month of March, the goal is to record as many “active minutes’ as possible as a collective community.

It can be as small as playing ping-pong during your lunch break or going for a walk.

“You don’t have to be a marathon runner or get out into the ice-cold. You can do any kind of activity,” Booth said.

Registration is open until the end of the month. The fee is $10 and you will also receive a “Be Active” t-shirt.

There will be a kick of event on March 2nd for those that signed up. There will be open skating at Hobbs Ice arena and open gym and swim sessions at South Middle School.

If you participated in “Be Active” last year and still have last years t-shirt, you can take part in the kick-off event without registration as long as you wear your shirt.

